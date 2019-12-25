Posted on by

First ‘Hometown Christmas’ draws crowd

Among his successes, Runion is now using his platform to give back to young people and their communities, including a recent 30 city, “Drug Free Tour” for high school students.

Courtesy photos

Nashville recording artist Shane Runion was featured during the event.


Professional painter Maggie Reckers joined the show.


The show was held in the Historic Washington Auditorium on Temple Street in Washington C.H.


The Encore Foundation, according to show director Kevin Evans, is a community group that has been started by local artists, musicians, theatre enthusiasts, etc. to provide the arts to the community.


Hometown Christmas was the Washington Court House Encore Foundation’s debut. Their Facebook page is called “WCH Encore Foundation.”


The event featured singers, dancers and comedians, among other acts.


Runion is originally from Ohio and previously worked as a middle school teacher.


Those who came to see the show gained admittance with a $5 donation.


“Hometown Christmas,” a variety show hosted by the Washington Court House Encore Foundation, happened last Friday.


