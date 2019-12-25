Donations made from Lions’ tailgate

It was another great year for the Ohio State Tailgate Party with over $6,100 in profit being realized, of which the proceeds were donated to six area food pantries as well as Lions sight-saving projects.

The party was held on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Fayette County Fairgrounds’ Mahan Building. It was jointly sponsored by the Jeffersonville and Washington Court House Lions Clubs.

The pantries and projects receiving checks include: the Fayette County Food Pantry, Jeffersonville United Methodist Church, Jeffersonville Church of Christ, New Holland United Methodist Church, Grace United Methodist Church and Rose Avenue Food Pantry,

The two Lions Clubs keep a small portion to aid Lions projects like Pilot Dogs, eye research and Central Ohio Lions Eye Bank.

The 14th-annual tailgate party was attended by 160 Buckeye supporters. Other revenue was generated from live and silent auctions as well as a raffle for two OSU-Penn State tickets, a 65 inch HD TV, $200 cash and $100 cash.

Numerous businesses and individuals contributed to the event with donations and other support. Washington C.H. and Jeffersonville Lions are truly grateful for the continuing support of this fun and Buckeye-spirited event, and are pleased to be able to donate to so many worthwhile community entities.

Plans for the 2020 event are already underway with the Ohio State Tailgate Party. Look for information about the 15th-annual party to be released in the coming months.

Representatives of the Fayette County Food Pantry accepted a check of $1,300 presented by the Jeffersonville and Washington Court House Lions clubs from proceeds from the Buckeye Tailgate Party. Volunteers pictured are: (L-R) Tony Anderson, Diane Rodgers, Carol Carey, Joe Black and Pantry co-director Norma Kirby along with Lions Dan Dean, Pantry co-director Sue Willis, Jay Carey, Larry Schriver and Bob Mowry. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_2019-Tailgate-Check-Present-2-.jpg Representatives of the Fayette County Food Pantry accepted a check of $1,300 presented by the Jeffersonville and Washington Court House Lions clubs from proceeds from the Buckeye Tailgate Party. Volunteers pictured are: (L-R) Tony Anderson, Diane Rodgers, Carol Carey, Joe Black and Pantry co-director Norma Kirby along with Lions Dan Dean, Pantry co-director Sue Willis, Jay Carey, Larry Schriver and Bob Mowry. Courtesy photo