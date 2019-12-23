Jennings honored at council meeting

Several topics were discussed at Monday night’s Washington Court House City Council meeting, including the retirement of council member Steve Jennings, officers recovering from a recent high-speed chase, and the upcoming Christmas holiday.

After 15 years of serving the city, Jennings will be officially retired from council at the end of 2019. During the meeting, an award was presented to Jennings courtesy of chairman Jim Chrisman.

“Steve Jennings,” said Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen, “began his service with city council on January 1st of 2003. Mr. Jennings has served city council with distinction and is, and will remain, a credit to our community. Prior to his service with council, Mr. Jennings was a police officer with the police department of the City of Washington Court House for more than 25 years. Steve Jennings protected and served our community.”

“It’s a true honor to have been elected to this position and to serve the citizens of this city for so many years,” said Jennings. “It’s nothing else but an honor to do so.”

Newly-elected council member Jim Blair will step into his position in the new year.

Chrisman also received an award as his sixth term as a council member and his second term as chairperson comes to an end this year. He was congratulated on his dedication, especially with the difficulty of the position of chairperson.

At the beginning of the meeting, Denen informed council that the two police officers who were injured in a high-speed vehicle pursuit Dec. 18 are doing well.

“One of them has actually returned to work, and we are enormously relieved and thankful about that,” said Denen.

The officers were injured during a pursuit that began in the City of Washington Court House and ended in a field just outside of the Village of Williamsport in Pickaway County.

Denen also thanked local citizens for various activities, including those who are part of making the train display happen at Eyman Park.

“This year alone, the local citizens that constitute the Railroad Preservation Society of Fayette County, what I call ‘the train people,’ have given more than 455 hours of their time working on the railroad display in Eyman Park,” he explained.

Denen went on to discuss various individuals who make the train display possible, which he often hears compliments on, especially around the holiday season as the display is lit up with Christmas lights.

“While a true accomplishment and representative of a tremendous amount of work, the locomotive, caboose and other railroad items are also an example of a very simple thing. People giving of themselves to our community,” said Denen. “For that, I am thankful.”

Finally, members of council wished the community and each other “a Merry Christmas.”

Council member Jim Chrisman (L) received an award as his second term as chairperson comes to an end, while council member (R) Steve Jennings received an award as his final term on council comes to an end. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_jennChris.jpg Council member Jim Chrisman (L) received an award as his second term as chairperson comes to an end, while council member (R) Steve Jennings received an award as his final term on council comes to an end. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo

