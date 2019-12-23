FCSO will provide services to villages

Recently at a Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, several contracts were authorized between Sheriff Vernon Stanforth and different villages within the county.

These law enforcement contracts are essentially to allow the various services offered through the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office to be provided to the various villages within the county for next year.

Villages that entered into contracts include Milledgeville, Bloomingburg and Octa.

Three other contracts were approved by the commissioners at the request of Faye Williamson, director of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS).

The first of the three contracts was between FCDJFS and Safe House, Youth. The second was between FCDJFS and Transitions for Youth. The third was between FCDJFS and Mended Reeds.

The purpose of the contracts is to provide placement and other related services to children that are in the care and custody of Fayette County Children Services (or the agency). The contracts are effective from Jan. 1 of next year through Dec. 31 of next year.

A contract between the Fayette County Coroner and Douglas Boedeker was also authorized. The contract is for Boedecker to be the Coroner’s Investigator from Jan. 1 of 2020 through Dec. 31 of 2020.

The commissioners recently entered into two contracts with Justin Bihl for the removal of snow and ice at the Life Squad Building, 115 E. Temple St., along with mowing services through the 2020 mowing season.

A purchase agreement with BSTP Midwest, LLC was amended. The alteration was to extend the due diligence period agreement until March 15 of next year for the sale of approximately 7.12 acres of real estate. That real estate is located at 12356 Old US Highway 35 in Octa.

Bids were received for the Robinson Road Sewer Project from the following: Southern Ohio Trenching and Excavating, Donald W. May Contracting, Unger Construction, Majors Enterprises, Kinnison Excavating, Little Creek Construction, and Darby Creek Excavating.

The bid from Donald W. May Contracting was accepted at the recommendation of Steve Luebbe, county engineer.

Bill Huhman was appointed as apiary inspector for 2020.

A donation of a 2008 Ford F-150, Tonneau Cover and LED Light Bar from the Fayette County Soil and Water Conservation District was accepted.

Two resolutions were passed.

The first resolution authorizes the Fayette County Auditor and Recorder to detach a parcel of land from the Village of New Holland and for the auditor to adjust all tax records and requirements for the parcel that are associated with New Holland. This would allow New Holland associated taxes to be terminated and for the parcel of land to be subject to Marion Township taxes.

The second resolution authorizes the county engineer, Luebbe, to enter into an agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) for Local Public Agency (LPA) Federal Project Funds. The project proposes an upgrade to pavement markings on various county roads.

In a recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, Treasurer Susan Dunn shared a balance of $86,596.55.

The following updates were given:

829 Broadway St. is to be transferred to the Land Bank.

406 and 408 Main St. have been offered for sale to adjacent property owner, Tammy Mayer, for $700 (closing to follow).

The properties at 29 Market St., 61 Biddle Blvd. and 80 Biddle Blvd. are to be transferred to the Village of Bloomingburg once transfer to Land Bank is complete. Expenses due to the Land Bank have been reimbursed by the Village of Bloomingburg.

The transfer to JL Bishop Co., LLC of the following Washington Court House properties is pending: 1233 S. Main St, along with 1217, 1219, 1223 and 1225 S. Hinde St.

The next Fayette County Land Bank meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m. It will be held in the fourth floor conference room of the County Administration Building.

