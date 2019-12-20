Donation drive at county dog shelter

The Fayette County Dog Shelter is having a special donation drive to fill stockings for the pups living at the shelter this holiday season.

There are approximately 14 dogs in the shelter awaiting adoption. Donations that are being accepted include various treats, toys and blankets to help keep them warm.

“We always accept treats, donations and such,” explained Fayette County Dog Warden Nelson Prater. “This is the first time we’ve done ‘fill a stocking’ for the shelter dogs.”

The new event features stockings hung on the kennels until Christmas. Donations for the stockings will be accepted until noon on Christmas Eve, although the donations themselves will be welcome and useful at anytime outside of this event.

According to Prater, those who bring in treats that can fit in the stockings are welcome to add them into the stockings however, donations can simply be dropped off at the office, 1550 Robinson Road in Washington Court House.

“If people want to put their treats in the stockings they are welcome to. If they want to interact with the dogs while they’re here or dropping off donations, they are welcome to,” said Prater.

Prater also wanted to remind the community to be cautious with their own pups at home.

“With these colder temps, make sure that outside dogs have straw and access to fresh, unfrozen water at all times,” he explained. “Also, our dog licenses are currently on sale from basically now to January 31 and they are $14 dollars apiece for a year.”

Having dogs tagged is a state law even if they are inside dogs. Tags bought at stores or out of machines are identification tags. Identification tags do not count for the state law, so even with this type of tag a citation and misdemeanor can be issued.

As previously reported in the Record-Herald article, “It’s state law to license your dog,” when purchasing a license at the shelter, cash payments are accepted. If licenses are purchased within the proper window (prior to Jan. 31) there are no late or penalty fees. Licenses can also be bought through the Fayette County Auditor’s office, including a permanent license.

Recently, there have been a handful of older dogs that have come into the shelter and owners were able to be located. One of the senior dogs that came in from Staunton however, has not had an owner located.

“We’re currently trying to find a long-term adopter for him with his age,” said Prater. “We have also sent emails out to some sanctuaries trying to get him into a hospice sanctuary for senior dogs. No luck just yet.”

For those who do wish to adopt a dog, the adoption fee is $80 which includes current year’s license, spay/neuter and their Parvo/ Rabies vaccine.

According to Prater, he attempts to remind people that it is best to bring along the person the dog would be for when choosing to make an adoption.

“Always have the person come. Don’t surprise grandma or your parents, or anyone else it would be for, because not everyone is looking for a dog, not all dogs fit someone’s lifestyle,” explained Prater.

“We always encourage everybody—as much as I would love to meet every single person in the community it isn’t possible—remember they are welcome to stop out and meet us, talk to us if they have questions or concerns,” he said. “Have a good Christmas!”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

Harley is one big hunk of love. He has very distinct eyes that look right into your soul. He loves to be petted and chase toys. Given the chance to relax he could be the best cuddle buddy. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Harley.jpg Harley is one big hunk of love. He has very distinct eyes that look right into your soul. He loves to be petted and chase toys. Given the chance to relax he could be the best cuddle buddy. Oreo has been at the shelter way too long and it is wearing on him. He would love a family with kids to run and play. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_oreo.jpg Oreo has been at the shelter way too long and it is wearing on him. He would love a family with kids to run and play. Looking for an energetic, fun loving dog that can run circles and then sit and shake like a champ? Sammy is your man. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_sammy.jpg Looking for an energetic, fun loving dog that can run circles and then sit and shake like a champ? Sammy is your man. The adoption fee for dogs is $80 which includes the current year’s license, the Parvo/ Rabies vaccine and a spay/ neuter. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_spotted-male.jpg The adoption fee for dogs is $80 which includes the current year’s license, the Parvo/ Rabies vaccine and a spay/ neuter. The shelter is helping a local family attempt to re-home their Redbone. She is about 1.5 years old has had all her shots, spay and is good with cats, dogs and children—just not chickens. Please give the shelter a call if interested in learning more. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_rehome.jpg The shelter is helping a local family attempt to re-home their Redbone. She is about 1.5 years old has had all her shots, spay and is good with cats, dogs and children—just not chickens. Please give the shelter a call if interested in learning more. A senior dog that came in from Staunton has not had an owner located yet. A long-term adopter or a hospice sanctuary is trying to be located. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_oldstaunton.jpg A senior dog that came in from Staunton has not had an owner located yet. A long-term adopter or a hospice sanctuary is trying to be located. Donations specific to the stocking event at the Fayette County Dog Shelter are being accepted until noon on Christmas Eve however, donations are accepted year round. Find photos inside of dogs that recently stayed at the shelter or are currently searching for a home. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_stockings.jpg Donations specific to the stocking event at the Fayette County Dog Shelter are being accepted until noon on Christmas Eve however, donations are accepted year round. Find photos inside of dogs that recently stayed at the shelter or are currently searching for a home. Sparky is a young man who loves to run and play in the yard. He continues to learn manners so that when he meets his furever family he won’t disappoint. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Sparky.jpg Sparky is a young man who loves to run and play in the yard. He continues to learn manners so that when he meets his furever family he won’t disappoint. Baily likes to run and play and romp in the play yard with other dogs. She sits and is gentle with treats. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Bailey.jpg Baily likes to run and play and romp in the play yard with other dogs. She sits and is gentle with treats. Cherry is one of the most loving and friendly dogs at the shelter. She loves other dogs and is a staff favorite. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_cherry.jpg Cherry is one of the most loving and friendly dogs at the shelter. She loves other dogs and is a staff favorite. Dalmahound is a new breed name created by one of the volunteers at the shelter for this snuggle buddy. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_dalmahound.jpg Dalmahound is a new breed name created by one of the volunteers at the shelter for this snuggle buddy. Donations can simply be dropped off at the office at 1550 Robinson Road in Washington Court House. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_bigBlack-dog.jpg Donations can simply be dropped off at the office at 1550 Robinson Road in Washington Court House. A medium sized love bug. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_blackDogFeathers.jpg A medium sized love bug. Callie has come a long way from living in a car to loving life at the shelter. Come see her today. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Callie.jpg Callie has come a long way from living in a car to loving life at the shelter. Come see her today. This Beagle loves other dogs and people. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_BeagleMale.jpg This Beagle loves other dogs and people. This senior lady is missing the love of a family in the worst way. She loves her time in the play yard and does excellent on a leash. She is very treat motivated and such a lady once she calms down. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_old-girl.jpg This senior lady is missing the love of a family in the worst way. She loves her time in the play yard and does excellent on a leash. She is very treat motivated and such a lady once she calms down. Doc will do just about anything for a treat. He sits, shakes and likes to run after bones. Doc will need to be the only dog in the house. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_doc.jpg Doc will do just about anything for a treat. He sits, shakes and likes to run after bones. Doc will need to be the only dog in the house. Rocky is a good boy in the play yard and has been introduced to many dogs. Very well behaved young man. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_blue-feather.jpg Rocky is a good boy in the play yard and has been introduced to many dogs. Very well behaved young man.