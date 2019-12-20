Students donate items to WPD

Two high school students, Wes Pickering and Chris Schick, recently gifted the Washington Court House Police Department with 10 gift bags that contained various items that may be useful in the officers’ profession. Those items included tourniquets, first aid kits, latex gloves, pens, hand wipes, hand sanitizer, knives, gift cards, cough drops and coffee mugs. Recently through Facebook, the department thanked the students as well as all those who have brought them food during the Christmas season. Pictured (L-R) are Ptl. Everhart, Sgt. Shoopman, Ptl. Ellis, Pickering, Schick and Ptl. Hughes.

