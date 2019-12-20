Barnes honors husband’s memory with decorations

Melissa Barnes honored her husband of 22 years who passed away in April. The couple decorated every year and Barnes and her daughter Madison wanted to keep his memory alive. “The red white and blue is for him,” Barnes said. “We always painted stuff in our yard those colors. So in memory of him we did this.”

Melissa Barnes honored her husband of 22 years who passed away in April. The couple decorated every year and Barnes and her daughter Madison wanted to keep his memory alive. “The red white and blue is for him,” Barnes said. “We always painted stuff in our yard those colors. So in memory of him we did this.”

Melissa Barnes honored her husband of 22 years who passed away in April. The couple decorated every year and Barnes and her daughter Madison wanted to keep his memory alive. “The red white and blue is for him,” Barnes said. “We always painted stuff in our yard those colors. So in memory of him we did this.”

Melissa Barnes honored her husband of 22 years who passed away in April. The couple decorated every year and Barnes and her daughter Madison wanted to keep his memory alive. “The red white and blue is for him,” Barnes said. “We always painted stuff in our yard those colors. So in memory of him we did this.”

Melissa Barnes honored her husband of 22 years who passed away in April. The couple decorated every year and Barnes and her daughter Madison wanted to keep his memory alive. “The red white and blue is for him,” Barnes said. “We always painted stuff in our yard those colors. So in memory of him we did this.”