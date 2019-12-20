Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 20

William D. Hughes, 22, 1240 Farmington Lane, window tint.

Jefry S. Hernandez-Rojas, 26, Chillicothe, non-compliance suspension.

Dec. 19

William L. Dillon, 35, 114 E. Circle Ave., trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Miriam Engle, 89, 2491 Snow Hill Road, marked lanes violation.

Bradley E. Hatfield, 32, 614 Willabar Drive, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Amber D.C. Morrison, 25, Springfield, failure to disclose personal info, possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor), Ross County warrant.