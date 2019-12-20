Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 19

Theft: At 12:33 p.m., Brian Williams reported that he gave Bradley Hatfield money for a video game controller, at which time Hatfield went into his residence to obtain the property. Hatfield never returned with the controller that was purchased. A theft warrant was clerked, and Hatfield was later arrested on the warrant.

Criminal Trespassing: At 5:22 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, officers located William Dillon on the property. He had been previously banned. Dillon was arrested and charged for the second time in as many days.

Failure to Disclose Personal Information to Law Enforcement/Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse Instrument: At 10:38 p.m., officers responded to the lot of Murphy USA gas station in reference to a female in a white truck that was not acting normal. Officers made contact with the female, who would not identify herself and was making biblical statements that did not pertain to anything at the time. She was arrested for failing to identify herself and was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia. The female was later identified as Amber Morrison, who also had a warrant for her arrest. She was transported to the jail. The felony drug charges are pending.