Carolers visit Washington School Apartments

Washington School Apartments are filled with residents and new management that are keeping their holiday festive along with the halls that many locals once walked through routinely to gain an education. Each floor of the apartment complex has been decorated and lit up. A dinner was held on Wednesday and a secret Santa activity was recently done where residents voted for which one of their neighbors, Teddy Kirk, would receive a gift card. On Thursday, Fayette Christian School brought over 38 students in 7-12 grade to walk the wood floors and carol. The singing echoed through the halls to join the echoes of students’ past.

