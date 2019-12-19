LaFollette Wins WMS Geography Bee

Washington Middle School (WMS) has crowned Mitchell LaFollette as the school-level champion of the National Geographic Bee.

LaFollette, an eighth grade student at WMS, competed against seven other school-wide finalists in front of the entire student body, faculty and parents in attendance to earn this title.

Eighth grader Charles Breedlove Souther was runner-up in the contest. Seventh grade student Callee Moore and eighth grader Matthew Clay tied for third place.

Other finalists in the school-wide bee included sixth grader Evie Wiseman; seventh grade students Addison Crisp and Nicholas Lutz, along with eighth grade finalist Kaithlyn Mcquiling.

Thousands of schools around the United States and in the five U.S. territories are scheduled to participate in the 2020 Bee. The school champions, including Mitchell, will complete a written test to determine eligibility for the state National Geographic Bee to be held on March 27, 2020.

Ten students will advance to the final competition held in May. The National Geographic Society will provide an all-expenses paid trip to Washington D. C. for all state champions. The program will air on the National Geographic Channel and on PBS stations. Check the National Geographic Bee website at www.NatGeoBee.com for broadcast information.

Other Washington Middle School students recognized for their success in answering many of the questions correctly in their classroom level bee were: Drew Aills, Hunter Brown, Mackayla Cartmell, Alivia Cassidy, Loralye Crisp, Owen Desanto, Charles Eplin, Maggie Gilmore, Aerionna Howard, Jackson Keaton, Alex Persinger, Maggie Pfeifer, Reilly Powell, Lukas Preston, Molly Preston, Jon Rader, Pia Robinson, Brady Rohrer, Addison Shiltz, John Wall, Maggi Wall, Will White, Isaiah Wightman, Desaray Williams and Isaiah Wilson.

Superintendent Tom Bailey moderated the event. Instructors and staff serving as judges included: Megan Boyle, Amy Frederick, Trent Williamson, Chris McAndrew, Stacy Forby, Dianna Wayne and Nancy McDermott.

