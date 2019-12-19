Officers recovering after pursuit

The two Washington C.H. Police Department (WPD) officers injured in a Wednesday evening pursuit have been released from the hospital and are currently recovering, according to WPD acting chief Rusty Lowe.

“Thankfully, they’re both going to be fine,” said Lowe. “Right now we’re not going to release their names so that they have a couple of days of privacy and time to recover.”

The officers were injured during a pursuit that began in the City of Washington Court House and ended in a field just outside of the Village of Williamsport in Pickaway County.

At 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, the officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation, according to reports. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Roger Wood Jr., had an active Adult Protective Services warrant for his arrest.

Wood Jr. did not stop his vehicle and a multi-law enforcement agency pursuit ensued, which traveled from the city through Williamsport. After ending in a field off Grice Road, Wood Jr. fled on foot and was shortly thereafter apprehended without incident, reports said.

While pursuing Wood Jr., the two officers suffered injuries when their cruisers struck a drainage ditch in the field, which immobilized their vehicles. One officer was flown by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus and the other was taken by ambulance to Berger Hospital in Circleville, according to the WPD.

Wood Jr., 42, of 521 Gregg St., has been charged with failure to comply (third-degree felony), the APA warrant, failure to reinstate, and a window tint violation. He is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $11,500 bond.

