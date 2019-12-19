Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 18

William L. Dillon, 35, 114 E. Circle Ave., criminal trespass.

Grzegorz Tokarz, 59, Chicago, Ill., leaving the scene.

Austin W.L. Fore, 20, 794 Knollwood Circle, failure to control.

Emma M. Knisley, 25, 124 W. Oak St., theft.

Roger A. Wood Jr., 42, 521 Gregg St., Adult Parole Authority warrant, failure to comply (third-degree felony), failure to reinstate, window tint.