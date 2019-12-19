Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 18

Obstructing Official Business: At 12:42 a.m., officers observed three people walking through a yard and made contact with them. One of the males fled on foot, and contact was made with the other two. While officers were identifying the males, Mark Calhoun fled on foot. After a very short foot pursuit, he was apprehended and arrested.

Possession of Drugs/Drug Paraphernalia: At 1:52 a.m., officers observed a parked vehicle that was running with the driver slumped over the wheel. Contact was made with the driver, identified as Sasha Hafer, who advised that she was tired. While making contact with her, officers observed a baggie of suspected narcotics in plain view. Hafer was arrested, at which time more narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle.

Criminal Trespassing: At 8:33 a.m., officers responded to an apartment building in reference to a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, officers located William Dillon on the property, who had previously been banned. Dillon was arrested and charged.

Theft: At 3:18 p.m., officers responded to Top Dollar Pawn in reference to a theft complaint. The complainant advised that two males entered the business, and while one male distracted the clerk, the other stole property. A theft report was completed.