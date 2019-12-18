Two WCH police officers injured in pursuit

Two Washington C.H. Police Department officers were injured during a vehicle pursuit Wednesday evening that began in the city and ended in a field off Grice Road in the Village of Williamsport.

One officer was flown by medical helicopter to Grant Medical Center in Columbus and the other was taken by ground ambulance to Berger Hospital in Circleville, according to the WPD. The names of the officers had not yet been released as of Wednesday night.

Following the multi-agency pursuit, one suspect was in custody as of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, and he was being transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. Fayette County Sheriff’s Office detectives were with the suspect.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with the Record-Herald for the latest on this developing story.

