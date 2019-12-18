Fisher re-appointed to Veterans Service Commission

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission recently re-appointed one of its commissioners.

Edward (Eddie) Fisher is a commissioner with the Fayette County Veterans Service Commission who was re-appointed Dec. 9 by Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard. Fisher has been with the Veterans Service Commission since 2011.

Fisher graduated from St. John’s Catholic School in Middletown. He graduated one year early and then attended Middletown High School where he received his second high school diploma. Right after high school, Fisher enlisted into the Coast Guard. He was a petty officer and discharged honorably in 1953.

Fisher continued his education after the military and attended Middletown Business College where he majored in accounting. He additionally is a retired superintendent from Armco Steel Corporation. He started Armco as a welder and then was promoted to quality controller, foreman, and then ended his career as superintendent.

Fisher is involved with many community activities and a part of many different community organizations. He is a member of the St. Colman’s Catholic Church and has been a member since 1960; an active member with the American Legion Post 25 for nearly 52 years; and still serves with the Fayette County Honor Guard and has since 1995. Fisher enjoys being involved in the community and serving the veterans of Fayette County in any way he possibly can.

Fisher said he is looking forward to continuing his term with the Veterans Service Commissioners and office staff.

Edward (Eddie) Fisher — a commissioner with the Fayette County Veterans Service Commission — was re-appointed, Dec. 9 by Judge Steven Beathard. Pictured (L to R): Jerry Savage, Valorie Morton, Robert Malone, Amy Jackson, Edward Fisher and Judge Beathard. Other employees of the Veterans Service Commission include Eddie Wynne, Patrica Dewees and Tasha Harris.