Man accused of domestic violence

A Washington C.H. man who police say has prior domestic violence convictions is in custody for allegedly assaulting two individuals on Tuesday.

Mark A. Rittenhouse, 49, of 631 E. Market St., is charged with two counts of fourth-degree felony domestic violence, and is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $15,000 bond.

Just after 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Washington Police Department received a complaint about an active domestic dispute at a East Market Street residence. According to reports, police were told that Rittenhouse struck someone in the head.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the two reported victims who were inside the home, and made contact with Rittenhouse, who was at the rear of the residence.

The male victim had an ice pack on the right side of his face, reports said. He claimed that Rittenhouse struck him after he grabbed both of his arms/shoulders. The female victim said she witnessed the altercation.

The female victim also reportedly told police that she was attempting to break up a verbal dispute between Rittenhouse and another woman when Rittenhouse pushed her and caused her to fall. She said she was hit “upside the head” by Rittenhouse a short time later.

Rittenhouse was then arrested for the two counts of domestic violence. Due to having prior domestic violence convictions, his latest charges were enhanced to felonies, according to police.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Rittenhouse https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_MUGSHOTS_34808689.jpg Rittenhouse

WPD: Prior convictions result in felony charges for Rittenhouse