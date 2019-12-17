Inclement weather expected to clear out

Although there were numerous vehicle slide-offs throughout the county over the past couple of days due to the wintry weather, Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth said Tuesday afternoon that there were no serious accidents and no road closures.

“We didn’t have to go into any snow emergency levels,” Stanforth said. “The bulk of the snow was overnight, and ODOT (Ohio Department of Transportation) and the county crews were on it right away, so the bulk of the snow was cleared out.”

On Monday morning, county residents woke up to around three inches of snow on the ground, and freezing rain overnight Tuesday caused some slippery conditions on the roadways. The Washington City School District was on a two-hour delay Tuesday and the Miami Trace Local School District closed for the day.

Road conditions were improving Tuesday afternoon, but Stanforth cautioned motorists to be aware of “black ice.”

“Black ice can form at any given time on the road when it’s this cold out,” he said. “Everyone still needs to be cautious even if the roads look like they’re fine.”

According to weather.com, the snow and freezing rain should be clearing out of the area for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday, it’s predicted to be partly cloudy but very cold with a high of 25 degrees and a low of 11. It should slightly warm up on Thursday with a high of 35, followed by a high of 39 degrees on Friday.

Over the weekend, temperatures are expected to creep into the 40s with little to no precipitation, according to weather.com.

An early projection of next week’s weather indicates that there will be no white Christmas next Wednesday, as it should be mostly cloudy with a high of 45 degrees and a low of 37.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

