Rep. Stivers honors MT student

WASHINGTON – Earlier this month, Congressman Steve Stivers (R-OH) announced his nomination of Kylie Pettit to the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Naval Academy and the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Kylie currently attends Miami Trace High School and is the daughter of Brian and Kristina Pettit.

“One of the highest honors I have as a member of Congress is the opportunity to nominate ambitious, outstanding young leaders to the United States military academies,” Stivers said. “The candidates chosen this year are undoubtedly some of the best and brightest of their generation, and I am thankful for their decision to invest in America’s future. I am confident Kylie will apply her high educational, moral, and physical standards to serve our country well and make Ohio’s 15th District proud.”

To receive a service academy nomination from Congressman Stivers, candidates must be unmarried residents of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, United States citizens and between the ages of 17 and 23. In pursuit of a nomination, students submitted an application and were interviewed by Congressman Stivers’ Military Academy Review Board. The board evaluates the students on the basis of academic performance, leadership ability, and community involvement.

Stivers said he’s exceedingly grateful to all of the nominees for their willingness to serve, and to the Military Academy Review Board for all their time in interviewing the students and making recommendations.

He encourages qualified persons interested in pursuing a nomination to one of the United States Service Academies in the future to visit www.stivers.house.gov for more information, or contact his Lancaster Office at (740) 654-2654.

Congressman Stivers represents the 15th Congressional District. He has also served more than 30 years in the Ohio Army National Guard, currently holding the rank of Brigadier General.

Rep. Steve Stivers and Miami Trace High School student Kylie Pettit.