WCHCS board: No levy on March ballot

The Washington Court House City Schools (WCHCS) Board of Education decided Monday evening during its final meeting of 2019 to not place a levy on the upcoming March primary ballot.

“The WCHCS Board of Education has decided not to run an operating levy in March, but instead is interested in engaging the community in greater dialogue to ensure the successful passage of an operating levy later in 2020,” WCHCS Superintendent Tom Bailey said Tuesday morning. “This will be required for the success of the district and continued growth of the students academically and in the many activities, clubs, arts, and athletics that we currently offer. Beginning at the January board meeting I will be working with the board to determine spending reductions for the 20-21 school year.”

As previously reported, the WCHCS 1 percent income tax levy for operating funds failed on Nov. 5 at the general election by 1,225 votes (50.56 percent) to 1,198 votes (49.44 percent) for the levy. With a difference of only 27 votes, the unofficial results were too close to call the night of Nov. 5 due to provisional ballots that still needed to be counted. The Fayette County Board of Elections certified the final vote totals in mid-November and the final vote count for the WCHCS income tax levy was 1,244 (50.65 percent) against the tax and 1,212 (49.35 percent) for the tax. Of the provisional ballots, 29 were confirmed with 14 votes going “for the tax” and 15 votes going “against the tax.”

Also at the meeting, the board honored member Jim Teeters for his service to the district over the last four years as it was the final meeting in his term. Teeters did not seek reelection this last November and will be replaced with Dennis Garrison, who received the most votes with 1,385.

“It has been a great journey,” Teeters said to the board members Monday evening. “You’re not going to make everyone happy, but we’ve worked hard to do what’s right. I have a great deal of respect for you and the things you’ve accomplished over your years.”

Board member Ken Upthegrove told Teeters to remember that the board appreciates him and all he has helped them accomplish.

“I would like to thank Mr. Jim Teeters for his years of service to the students of Washington Court House City Schools,” Bailey said. “His leadership provided the district with the ability to move forward in significant ways. I am looking forward to working with incoming board member — Dennis Garrison — to make WCHCS even stronger for the future.”

Finally, the board reminded the community about the upcoming Hometown Christmas Variety Show held by the newly formed Encore Foundation at the Historic Washington Auditorium on Temple Street on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are available for a $5 donation per person at the door. The event will feature singers, dancers, comedians and even a performance by Nashville recording artist Shane Runion.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more coverage of the Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

The Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education honored member Jim Teeters for his service to the district over the last four years as it was the final meeting in his term. Teeters did not seek reelection this last November and will be replaced with resident Dennis Garrison who received the most votes with 1,385. “It has been a great journey,” Teeters said to the board members Monday evening. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_IMG_20191216_190345_1.jpg The Washington Court House City Schools Board of Education honored member Jim Teeters for his service to the district over the last four years as it was the final meeting in his term. Teeters did not seek reelection this last November and will be replaced with resident Dennis Garrison who received the most votes with 1,385. “It has been a great journey,” Teeters said to the board members Monday evening.

BOE member Jim Teeters honored for service to district