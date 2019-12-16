Santa visits during ‘Downtown Live’

Several children, including Collins Coil, visited Two Scoops of Sugar on Friday during Downtown Live in Washington C.H. The event had crowds of people gathering around the courthouse, browsing shops, enjoying free treats, listening to music, etc. The music was various including songs from volunteer carolers, music over the downtown speakers and performances courtesy of The Super Fun Band. Various characters and live mannequins were present throughout the evening.

