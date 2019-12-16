County commissioners plan for 2020

At a recent Fayette County Commissioners meeting, a payment of $155,879 to Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) was authorized.

That payment is being made as part of an amendment to an emergency medical services financial assistance agreement from Sept. 17, 2018. Proceeds from property tax were collected from the 1.3-mill levy which originally passed on May 8 of 2008 for ambulance and emergency medical services.

In other recent news, Zach Sollars was appointed to the Fayette County Zoning Appeals Board for the remainder of a term previously held by Ronald Rockhold. The term ends in June of 2020.

David Sanders was re-appointed as the commissioners’ appointee to the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities for a four-year term. That term begins on Jan. 1 of 2020 and ends Dec. 31 of 2023.

A three-year agreement was entered into with MAXIMUS Consulting Services, Inc. at a cost of $8,700 per year which brings the total cost to $26,100. The purpose of the agreement is for assistance with recovering indirect costs of administering federal programs by having cost allocation plans drawn up. Those plans will be based upon Fayette County’s year-end financial data from 2019, 2020 and 2021, which will provide the basis for recoveries to be claimed in 2020, 2121 and 2023.

Two amended agreements were made in relation to farm cash leases.

The first of those amendments is with Ohio State University for the lease of approximately 128.44 tillable acres of land as part of the “County Farm” adjacent to the Fayette County Airport for a five-year lease beginning Jan. 28 of next year.

The second is with Doug Bonham Farm, LLC for a lease of approximately 314.42 tillable acres of land which is situated along the northwest side of US Route 62 NE and the east side of Old State Route 38 in Union Township. The term begins Jan. 1 of next year and ends Dec. 31 of 2023.

A contract for trash services at both the County Administrative Services Building and the County Administrative Services Annex-Board of Elections on a weekly basis was entered into with Dennis Graham. The cost is $1,261 which is paid per quarter. The contract is in effect from Jan. 1 of 2020 through Dec. 31 of 2020.

Another contract was entered into with Marquee Construction, Inc. for various jobs involving general repair and building maintenance at county-owned buildings. The term of this contract is from Jan. 1 of 2020 through Dec. 31 of 2020 although the cost of the contract varies.

The rate of $40 per worker per hour includes the vehicle, all tools needed except for equipment needing to be rented, vehicle insurance, workers’ compensation, liability insurance and phone. A skid loader, dump truck, fork lift and man lift is set at $45 per hour. Any material ordered, handled and paid by Marquee adds 15 percent to the invoice.

A third contract was entered into with Weller’s Plumbing & Heating, Inc. to provide labor and travel for service and repair of HVAC systems in county-owned buildings. The term lasts from Jan. 1 of 2020 to Dec. 31 of 2020. Services rendered Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., are set at an hourly rate of $75, an overtime rate of $82 and a trip charge of $28.

A fourth contract was entered into for a policy agreement with ACE Property and Casualty Insurance Company for general liability insurance for the Fayette County Airport. The term of the contract runs from Dec. 18 of this year through Dec. 18 of 2020.

A contract between the Fayette County Child Support Agency and Kristina Oesterle, attorney, was approved at the request of Faye Williamson, director of the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS). Oesterle is to act as the Fayette County administrative hearing officer in relation to issues of paternity and payment of child support. The term is effective from Jan. 1 of 2020 to Dec. 31 of 2020 for $250 per hour, at a maximum of $18,000 (federal matching funds is $11,880).

In order to provide prosecution services for criminal cases that are filed as misdemeanor criminal offenses in the Washington C.H. Municipal Court and that arise within the unincorporated areas of the county, the commissioners entered an agreement with Mark Pitstick, Attorney at Law. The term of this agreement is from Jan. 1 of 2020 through Dec. 31 of 2020 at an annual compensation of $15,000, which will be paid in two installments of $7,500 (one on May 31 and one on Nov. 30).

A resolution was entered into which authorizes the filing of a grant application with the Ohio Development Services Agency for the Critical Infrastructure CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) Program, fiscal year 2019.

Municipalities can apply for up to $300,000 in competitive Critical Infrastructure funds. The application focuses on Critical Infrastructure for utility improvements in the Village of Bloomingburg at a total cost of $306,500— $275,850 of which would be from the CDBG, $30,650 would be from the village and $20,000 of which would be from administration.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

