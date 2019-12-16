Former state trooper convicted of sexual battery, GSI

(EATON, Ohio)— Former Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Christopher Ward was found guilty today of four felonies in Preble County Common Pleas Court.

Ward was found guilty of one count of sexual battery (F-3) and three counts of gross sexual imposition (F-4). The verdict encompasses events involving four separate victims on four separate dates and times.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 16, 2020. At that time, the judge will determine if the defendant is also guilty of a sexually violent predator specification associated with the count of sexual battery.

The case was prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions section of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office and investigated by the office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

