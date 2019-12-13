FCSO: Meth found during drug raid

A nearly month-long investigation into alleged drug trafficking at a Washington C.H. residence resulted in suspected methamphetamine being discovered at the home and one man being arrested this week.

The investigation by undercover detectives from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and US 23 Pipeline Task Force began after several complaints were received from local residents about possible ongoing drug trafficking at 1040 Broadway St. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Fayette/Ross Joint Emergency Response Team served a search warrant at the home, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

Two adults and a minor were inside the residence when authorities entered. Detectives found suspected methamphetamine, cash and drug paraphernalia inside, Stanforth said.

Zachary Tyler Jr., 33, a resident of the home, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. He is being held in Fayette County Jail on a $5,000 cash-only bond.

Additional charges are also expected as the investigation continues, according to Stanforth.

Detectives called Fayette County Children Services to the scene due to “deplorable living conditions” inside the home, authorities said. The child and the child’s mother are no longer staying at the residence.

The health department and building inspector were also contacted to observe the home, which has been condemned by Fayette County Public Health.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Tyler Jr. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_crimeAndPunishment.jpg Tyler Jr.

One man arrested following investigation into drug trafficking