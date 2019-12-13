Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 16-20 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers
TUESDAY
Beef soft taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, lettuce/tomato, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter sandwich, crackers, tossed salad, fruit
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, dinner roll, quick bread, fruit
The activity list for the week of Dec. 16-20 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
9 a.m. Board meeting
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch