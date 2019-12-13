Commission on Aging Lunch & Activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 16-20 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers

TUESDAY

Beef soft taco, corn casserole, Spanish rice, lettuce/tomato, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Pulled pork, buttered cabbage, parsley potatoes, cornbread, graham crackers, fruit

THURSDAY

Chili, peanut butter sandwich, crackers, tossed salad, fruit

FRIDAY

Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, dinner roll, quick bread, fruit

The activity list for the week of Dec. 16-20 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

9 a.m. Board meeting

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch