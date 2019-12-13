Locals visit ‘Imagination Library’ workshop

COLUMBUS — This week, leaders from Ohio met with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine about efforts to expand the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library (OGIL) Program statewide.

Leaders from The United Way of Fayette County and Carnegie Public Library, an affiliate of the OGIL program in Fayette County, also took part in a statewide OGIL Program workshop.

The OGIL Program, funded by the Ohio legislature for two years, helps promote early childhood literacy in children from the time they are born until they turn 5-years-old. It helps by providing a new book to that child every month. The books are free to the child, with the state providing a dollar for dollar match with the local affiliate.

“Brain science shows the first years of a child’s life are the most important,” said Fran DeWine. “Mike and I are passionate about bringing the OGIL Program to every Ohio child who is eligible in every county and every zip code. We know it’ll make a difference, because it’s something we’ve seen for years firsthand reading to our kids and grandkids.”

The OGIL Program, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, is partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to deliver the program in Ohio. Currently, the OGIL Program is active in 54 Ohio counties. The goal is to expand the program so all eligible children in Ohio can enroll in 2020.

Fayette County launched The Dolly Parton Imagination Library earlier this year and officials said they are thrilled to partner with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to grow the program right here in Fayette County. Donations to help this program here in Fayette County may be made to The United Way, 133 S. Main St. Suite 20, Washington CH, OH 43160.

Debbie Bryant (left), the president of United Way of Fayette County, along with Anne Quinn (right), children’s department at Washington C.H. Carnegie Library, joined the Ohio Governor and First Lady for Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program Workshop. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_Governor-s-Residence-2019.jpg Debbie Bryant (left), the president of United Way of Fayette County, along with Anne Quinn (right), children’s department at Washington C.H. Carnegie Library, joined the Ohio Governor and First Lady for Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Program Workshop. Courtesy photo