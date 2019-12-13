Skeletal remains found Thursday near Hillsboro

Skeletal remains were found Thursday afternoon in a wooded area off U.S. 50 near Swisshelm Lane outside the Hillsboro corporation limits, according to a report from Cincinnati’s WKRC-TV.

In a news release from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received around 3:30 p.m. Thursday from a hunter who said he had discovered what appeared to be skeletal remains in a heavily wooded area.

Detectives and deputies from the sheriff’s office were dispatched to the scene and located what appeared to be skeletal remains, which the release said would be taken to the Montgomery County morgue to be processed for identification.

According to Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera, Highland County Coroner Jeff Beery and investigators from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification were called to the scene.

Barrera said the case remains under investigation at this time.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571

Deputies, coroner and BCI called in to investigate