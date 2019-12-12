‘Encore Foundation’ to hold Christmas variety show

Dedicated to supporting the arts within the city, the Washington Court House Encore Foundation will hold its first Hometown Christmas Variety Show next week.

According to show director Kevin Evans, the Encore Foundation is a community group that has been started by local artists, musicians, theatre enthusiasts and more to provide the arts to the community.

The show will be held at the Historic Washington Auditorium on Temple Street on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are available for a $5 donation per person at the door.

As well as the singers, dancers, comedians and more, Evans said the show will feature Nashville recording artist Shane Runion. According to a biography from Evans, Runion is a, “Middle school teacher turned dreamer…a seasoned performer and songwriter with a grass-roots following,” that has helped him achieve two consecutive top 40 songs on the Music Row Country Breakout Charts.

“I grew up in a working class family living paycheck to paycheck, and it taught me something about appreciating people and working hard,” Runion said in his bio.

Between his unique, “raspy voice,” captivating performances, and, “real-life songwriting,” Runion is now catching national attention. With over 600,000 online views of his “Tattoos” music video and national TV airplay on almost every major video network, Runion is certainly on his way up. Runion is now using his platform to give back to young people and their communities, including a recent 30 city, “Drug Free Tour,” for high school students.

“It must be the old teacher in me,” Runion said.

“We have some amazing local talent from singers, dancers, musicians and comedy,” Evans said. “We also have a guest named Maggie Reckers. She is a professional painter and she will painting a picture during the event. When she is finished, we are going to auction off her work with all proceeds going to The Encore Foundation to help fund other professional artists and entertainment.”

