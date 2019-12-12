Oldest DKG book club celebrates the holidays

“Librarian” for the Book Chicks is retired MTHS English teacher Jean Ann Davis, who can be seen frequently in Carnegie Public Library. She not only is a member of the library’s book club for adults and the library’s board of directors, but also she researches and procures the books needed monthly for the DKG book club via Ohio’s efficient interlibrary loan system. Davis is pictured here tagging gift bags in preparation for the post-lunch gift-book exchange.

In October 2003, Diana Kirkpatrick, at that time president of the local chapter of the female teachers’ honorary Delta Kappa Gamma, suggested a book club for avid-reader members. During the intervening 16 years, the Book Chicks organized a presentation for a state DKG convention, took outings to settings connected with books the group had read, toured a museum focusing on children’s books, and consistently read and discussed one book each month except for December. More than 175 books later, 11 of the dozen current members of this oldest DKG book club recently spent a relaxing afternoon at beautiful Deer Creek Lodge, enjoying lunch and then exchanging personal books in the group’s traditional holiday gift exchange. Pictured holding up the books they had received are (clockwise from bottom left) Alma Litten, Karen Bernard, Jean Ann Davis, Vicki Lynch, Norma Kirby, Sandy Sowash, Patty Ondrus, Debbie Roby and Cindy Sagar. (Not shown: Alice Craig, Peggy Lester and Kay Oughterson.)