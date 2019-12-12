Officials: Weatherman sent nearly 16,000 child porn files

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former Ohio television weatherman accused of downloading child porn emailed himself nearly 16,000 such images to view on other devices, investigators said in recently unsealed search warrants.

Mike Davis used one email account to regularly send himself “batches” of files depicting sexually explicit images of young girls over a period of seven years, according to the records unsealed Wednesday.

Davis, 60, pleaded not guilty to four child pornography-related charges in October. Davis worked at WBNS-TV in Columbus for more than three decades and was fired after his arrest in September.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received 25 tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account associated with Davis’ email address had uploaded thousands of images.

A message was left with Davis’ attorney seeking comment Thursday.