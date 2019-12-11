‘A Paws and Claws’ Christmas set for Dec. 21

On Saturday, Dec. 21, the Fayette Regional Humane Society is hosting its sixth-annual “A Paws and Claws Christmas Celebration and Special Adoption” event.

It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be holiday music and human treats. Pet photos with Santa will be available for $10.

During the event, donated gifts will be accepted. Those gifts can either be placed beneath the Christmas tree or be opened with one of the animals.

Visitors who want to adopt a new family member at this time can do so at a reduced rate. The reduced rate for kittens will be $35 and the reduced rate for adult cats will be $10.

“We don’t recommend people adopting animals for someone else as a gift,” explained FRHS Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams. “It would be better if the person brought the potential adopter to the humane society to meet and choose their animal and surprise them by paying for the adoption fee.”

According to Adams, by insisting the actual adopter be brought to the facility, and upon educating those who do come in to adopt a pet for another person, they have not had any surrendered adopted animals after the holidays.

Those who adopt animals that begin to exhibit behavioral problems are recommended to seek assistance to correct the behaviors such as with a dog trainer, according to Adams.

“Animals will certainly provide the gift of love to their owners for a lifetime,” he explained. “They become a part of the family and should be treated with the best love and care.”

