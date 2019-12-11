BCI seeks tips to help locate homicide suspect

WAVERLY— Law enforcement agencies of Pike County are asking for assistance from the public.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is seeking tips from the public to help locate a Pike County homicide suspect.

At 6 p.m. Monday officers responded to a possible shooting in Pike County in the 300 block of Johnson Hill Road. Upon arrival, officers found 39-year-old Charles Michael Meadows Jr.’s body at the location.

On Wednesday, the BCI released information they were looking for Jon-Eric Burggraf, 32, wanted in connection to the death of Meadows. Burggraf, of Piketon, has an active felony warrant for possessing a weapon under disability. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Burggraf is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has red hair and green eyes.

BCI is advising anyone who sees Burggraf to call 911 immediately. Additional information regarding his whereabouts can be reported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111 or to BCI at 855-BCI-OHIO.

Agencies involved in the ongoing investigation include BCI, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Department of Homeland Security.

