WCH man arrested Tuesday following alleged threats

Fayette County Memorial Hospital (FCMH) briefly went into its lockdown protocol Tuesday evening after the Washington Police Department (WPD) fielded an anonymous complaint about a Washington C.H. man in the area making threats.

Police reports state that the anonymous caller told dispatch that Ray A. Fannin Jr., 40, had been dropped off at Cash & Carry, 1200 N. North St., shortly after 6:30 p.m. The caller said that Fannin was agitated and made threats to harm unknown person(s). He also reportedly said he was going to drop off belongings to his father’s residence on North North Street and then continue to the FCMH emergency room in search of medical treatment for an undisclosed injury.

Police advised FCMH to go into lockdown for precautionary reasons while they investigated.

Following the call, WPD officers made contact with Fannin’s father, who told police that his son had recently left the residence and was on his way to the emergency room. Another officer at the emergency room on an unrelated call saw Fannin walk into the main entrance.

The officer approached Fannin and found him to be in possession of folding knives, but no firearms. Fannin denied the allegation of wanting to harm anyone, according to reports.

Fannin was arrested for a parole violation.

As Fannin received treatment at FCMH for his injury, his father reportedly located a firearm in his son’s property that had been dropped off outside the home.

Fannin was medically cleared and then transported to the Fayette County Jail. He was also charged with having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree.

During the incident, social media posts began to surface that there was an active shooter threat at FCMH. Police contacted the Record-Herald to dispel the rumors.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_MUGSHOTS_34806273.jpg

FCMH briefly goes into ‘lockdown’ for precautionary reasons

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.