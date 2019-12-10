3-year-old found severely beaten

A Jeffersonville couple is in custody on felony endangering children charges after a 3-year-old girl was reportedly found to be badly beaten.

On Nov. 19, Laryssa J. Groves, 23, took her 3-year-old stepdaughter to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus due to injuries the girl had sustained, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. The child reportedly had severe bruising and swelling around the face, head, neck and back areas.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Sgt. Chuck Kyle, the investigator on the case, said the injuries sustained were “by far the worst I’ve ever seen to a child.” A Nationwide doctor reportedly told authorities that the injuries were “not accidental.”

The FCSO initiated an investigation and two “forensic interviews” with the child were conducted.

Laryssa Groves, of 371 Yorkshire Drive, was arrested on Dec. 4 and charged with two counts of endangering children, both felonies of the third degree.

Then on Tuesday, her husband, David M.P. Groves, 21, was also charged with two counts of third-degree felony endangering children. According to the FCSO, David, who is the biological father of the girl, was present at the time she was injured.

According to the FCSO, an investigation into another child who suffered similar injuries is underway. Additional charges against the couple are pending.

The case is expected to be presented to a grand jury.

Laryssa and David Groves are both being held in the Fayette County Jail.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Laryssa J. Groves
David M.P. Groves

