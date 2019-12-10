Successful drive for Toys for Tots

On Saturday, Boy Scouts Pack 112 and Troop 112, supported by Red Collar Pet Foods and the Washington Court House Fire Department, sponsored a Toys for Tots drive. Red Collar employees delivered three boxes full of toys and approximately four boxes full of toys were collected. “It was a very good day, and we hope to make this an annual event,” explained Fire Chief Tim Downing.

On Saturday, Boy Scouts Pack 112 and Troop 112, supported by Red Collar Pet Foods and the Washington Court House Fire Department, sponsored a Toys for Tots drive. Red Collar employees delivered three boxes full of toys and approximately four boxes full of toys were collected. “It was a very good day, and we hope to make this an annual event,” explained Fire Chief Tim Downing. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_TFT.jpg On Saturday, Boy Scouts Pack 112 and Troop 112, supported by Red Collar Pet Foods and the Washington Court House Fire Department, sponsored a Toys for Tots drive. Red Collar employees delivered three boxes full of toys and approximately four boxes full of toys were collected. “It was a very good day, and we hope to make this an annual event,” explained Fire Chief Tim Downing. Courtesy photo