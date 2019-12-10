‘Downtown Live’ returns to WCH this Friday

“Downtown Live” is coming again for its second year in Washington Court House and will feature both Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

The event is taking place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13. It is the last Shop Hop of the year which is hosted by Main Street Fayette.

Chelsie Baker, the director of economic development for the City of Washington C.H., explained there will be several activities happening during the event, including the playing of Christmas music over the new sound system downtown. Santa is planned to be located at Two Scoops of Sugar.

The Super Fun Band will be providing live music. Baker explained that the band has played for many city events and that they have recently added a fourth member, becoming a quartet.

Also providing music will be carolers traveling to the various businesses located downtown. Those carolers will include volunteers from several local churches.

Providing visual entertainment from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in store-front windows will be live mannequins forming scenes from different holiday films. Baker explained that mannequin volunteers will include students from both Washington Court House City Schools and Miami Trace Local Schools.

Various characters will be visiting, including “Olaf” from the movie, “Frozen,” according to Baker.

”There will be giveaways. A lot of the shops will be handing out hot chocolate and Christmas-themed treats,” said Baker. “We encourage families to come downtown and shop. There will be lots of great deals.”

“Last year was a huge success,” she explained. “If you haven’t been out for an event downtown, this is a great event to come to because there is so much going on. If it’s cold and you can bear the weather, there are plenty of things to do outside and to really enjoy. If you’d rather stay indoors, there’s a lot of great deals and shopping that will be indoors as well.”

Reach Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355 or on Twitter @JennMWoods.

The Downtown Live event in 2018 had several characters visiting from Christmas films, live mannequins and carolers. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_grinch.jpg The Downtown Live event in 2018 had several characters visiting from Christmas films, live mannequins and carolers. Courtesy photo