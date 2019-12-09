Ohio deer-gun week concludes for hunters

COLUMBUS – Ohio’s white-tailed deer hunters finished the weeklong gun season with 63,493 deer taken, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. During the 2018 season, 60,752 deer were harvested during the same period.

“Ohio hunters took full advantage of a great week of deer hunting,” said Mike Tonkovich, Ohio Division of Wildlife deer program administrator. “The fall weather has been the most hunter-friendly we’ve seen in a long time, and this year’s harvest is certainly proof of that. The deer harvest is a direct result of our ongoing efforts to align Ohio’s wild deer herd with the interests of the majority of Ohio’s farmers and hunters. This has been and will continue to be the backbone of Ohio’s deer program.”

Fayette County had 139 taken this year, compared to 91 in 2018.

Top 10 counties for deer harvest during the weeklong deer-gun season include: Coshocton (2,322), Tuscarawas (2,127), Muskingum (1,972), Ashtabula (1,901), Knox (1,771), Guernsey (1,734), Licking (1,514), Carroll (1,473), Holmes (1,465), and Washington (1,464).

Through Dec. 1, 2019, 76,822 deer were taken by Ohio archery hunters. Plus, Ohio’s youth hunters checked 6,234 white-tailed deer during the 2019 two-day youth gun season, Nov. 23-24.

Ohio offers many more opportunities for hunters to pursue deer. Deer-gun season resumes for two days, Dec. 21-22. Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, Jan. 4, through Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. Deer-archery season is open now through Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Find complete details in the 2019-2020 Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov. For summaries of past deer seasons, visit wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

Editor’s Note: A list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during the 2019 weeklong deer-gun hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for 2019, and the 2018 harvest numbers are in parentheses. Harvest numbers below are raw data and subject to change.

Adams: 935 (960); Allen: 361 (250); Ashland: 1,272 (1,124); Ashtabula: 1,901 (2,028); Athens: 1,265 (1,326); Auglaize: 341 (269); Belmont: 1,196 (1,085); Brown: 797 (739); Butler: 294 (250); Carroll: 1,473 (1,454); Champaign: 376 (337); Clark: 182 (177); Clermont: 558 (554); Clinton: 257 (185); Columbiana: 1,173 (1,133); Coshocton: 2,322 (2,180); Crawford: 562 (497); Cuyahoga: 49 (39); Darke: 248 (215); Defiance: 768 (583); Delaware: 388 (352); Erie: 208 (224); Fairfield: 599 (620); Fayette: 139 (91); Franklin: 115 (143); Fulton: 308 (292); Gallia: 980 (1,150); Geauga: 526 (585); Greene: 232 (196); Guernsey: 1,734 (1,732); Hamilton: 136 (147); Hancock: 487 (405); Hardin: 554 (382); Harrison: 1,408 (1,290); Henry: 380 (258); Highland: 843 (803); Hocking: 1,196 (1,117); Holmes: 1,465 (1,290); Huron: 980 (865); Jackson: 987 (1,087); Jefferson: 786 (700); Knox: 1,771 (1,513); Lake: 149 (181); Lawrence: 685 (817); Licking: 1,514 (1,423); Logan: 699 (614); Lorain: 566 (628); Lucas: 115 (117); Madison: 165 (146); Mahoning: 493 (616); Marion: 384 (336); Medina: 568 (606); Meigs: 1,076 (1,238); Mercer: 302 (228); Miami: 217 (172); Monroe: 1,059 (1,103); Montgomery: 137 (122); Morgan: 1,244 (1,205); Morrow: 558 (551); Muskingum: 1,972 (1,924); Noble: 1,167 (1,264); Ottawa: 122 (113); Paulding: 480 (333); Perry: 1,016 (1,044); Pickaway: 306 (244); Pike: 631 (691); Portage: 584 (559); Preble: 284 (253); Putnam: 306 (232); Richland: 1,179 (1,142); Ross: 994 (940); Sandusky: 246 (216); Scioto: 667 (781); Seneca: 814 (736); Shelby: 388 (283); Stark: 813 (810); Summit: 146 (153); Trumbull: 1,116 (1,123); Tuscarawas: 2,127 (1,996); Union: 298 (281); Van Wert: 230 (175); Vinton: 900 (943); Warren: 286 (264); Washington: 1,464 (1,411); Wayne: 801 (696); Williams: 624 (546); Wood: 333 (273); Wyandot: 716 (596).

2019 total: 63,493

2018 total: (60,752)

