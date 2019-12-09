County commissioners pass labor resolutions

Three resolutions were passed during a recent Fayette County Commissioners meeting.

Two of those resolutions have to do with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and were approved from recommendations made by Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

One of the resolutions approved a labor agreement with full-time deputy sheriffs in correction while the other approved the labor agreement with full-time deputies in patrol (including detectives and K-9 officers). Both are effective from Jan. 1 of 2020 through Dec. 31 of 2021.

The third resolution authorizes the purchase of a 2017 Chevrolet Express Van from Beford Ford in the amount of $19,783.50. This van will be for the use of the Fayette County Service Department.

Advertising dates to receive Statement of Qualifications from interested professional aviation consulting firms were authorized. The purpose is for the Providence of general planning, engineering design and construction services for projects listed as part of the Fayette County Airport five-year Capital Improvement Program.

The statements will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Jan. 15 of 2020 at the Fayette County Airport.

Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates from the Fayette County Commissioners.

