Genealogical Society holds November meeting

On Nov. 18 the Fayette County Genealogical Society met with members and guests enjoying a program presented by Russ Pollitt, entitled “Finding Family Research, Tutorials, Webinars, and Tips Online.”

Russ provided a study aid to all in attendance which was a comprehensive list of websites offering genealogical research opportunities with many offering tutorials. Russ stated the contributors are professionals, societies and amateurs. You can access them at your leisure, start, stop, and review them anytime and anywhere you have access to the internet. Many tutorials also provide a link to handouts you can download. Some sites have fees and others are free depending on the site you are using. He stressed that there are many free and free-based tutorials and instructional courses on the web to assist you in your genealogical research. With the aid of his computer he was able to demonstrate the usefulness of several of these sites.

Russ Pollitt is a trustee for the Ohio Genealogical Society and director of special projects at the Columbus Metropolitan Library.

Anyone wishing assistance in being inducted in any of the Society’s three Lineage Societies are invited to attend the Lineage Society Workshop. This workshop is offered annually prior to the Feb. 28 deadline for all forms and documentation. The three Societies are First Families of Fayette County open to anyone who can prove to have had an ancestor(s) living in Fayette County by Dec. 31, 1820, Century Families of Fayette County is open anyone who can prove to have had an ancestor(s) living to Fayette County by Dec. 31, 1916, or Civil War Families. To be inducted into the Civil War Families of Fayette County you have to have had an ancestor(s) who served in the Civil War, either Union or Confederate, and who lived in or served out of Fayette County. Date of service must be between April 12, 1861 and April 18, 1865.

This workshop will be held in the genealogical department upstairs in the Carnegie Public Library at 127 S. North St., Washington Court House on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Any needed forms will be provided. For further information concerning this workshop, the Fayette County Genealogical Society, any of the Lineage Societies, or membership contact Cathy Massie White at 740-333-7227 or ReunionMassie@yahoo.com

The Annual Holiday Dinner will be the next meeting of the Fayette County Genealogical Society on Monday, Dec. 16. Members and their guests will gather at the Parkinson House, 605 S. North St. at 6 p.m. for the social hour with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations need to made by contacting Sue Gilmore by Dec. 11 at 614-864-9609 or suegilmore@yahoo.com. Price for dinner which includes the tip is $18 per person payable at the dinner. There will be dinner games and anyone wanting to participate in the annual ornament exchange should bring a $5 ornament wrapped.

Fayette County Genealogical Society President Sue Gilmore with Ohio Genealogical Society Trustee Russ Pollitt. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_GeneaPhoto.jpg Fayette County Genealogical Society President Sue Gilmore with Ohio Genealogical Society Trustee Russ Pollitt.