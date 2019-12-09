Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 7

Clifford D. Morris, 33, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Curtis S. Maynard, 32, 1562 White Road, weaving, OVI, OVI per se over .17.

Jeffery L. Collins, 57, 740 E. Market St., duty to yield.

Dustin L. Blair, 25, 627 N. North St., duty to yield.

Theresa A. Sparrow, 45, Leesburg, theft.

Leona Mongold, 38, 423 Second St., disorderly.

Alexis R. Jones, 20, 718 S. Hinde St., underage consumption.

Darrian N. Ragland, 22, 619 Grace St., disorderly.

Dec. 6

David W. Alsop, 59, 7 Homestead Court, red light violation.

John C. Howard II, 39, 613 E. Elm St., red light violation.

Sherri K. Mills, 47, 603 Clinton Ave., driving under suspension.

Dec. 5

Heather A. Hubbell, 33, 508 Western Ave., theft.

Andrew J. Holdren, 36, Wellston, court suspension.

Brittany L. Gorman, 25, 615 Washington Ave., Fayette County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to comply.

Joy F. Bishop, 67, Mt. Sterling, marked lanes violation.