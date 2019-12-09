Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 7

Theft: At 11:27 a.m., Cynthia Jarrell reported that while at her place of employment, a credit card was stolen from her purse.

Theft/Criminal Damaging: At 1:14 p.m., Sandra Tyler reported that various items were stolen from her residence and damage was done to the walls.

Theft: At 4:28 p.m., Walmart loss prevention reported that Theresa Sparrow departed the business without paying for merchandise. Sparrow was arrested and charged with theft.

Disorderly Conduct: At 6:14 p.m., officers responded to 631 E. Market St. in reference to a female who was intoxicated and causing a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and subsequently arrested Leona Mongold for disorderly conduct.

Disturbance: At 10:59 p.m., officers responded to 186 Eastview Drive in reference to several females causing a disturbance. Officers arrived on scene and determined that Darrian Ragland came to the address on Eastview Drive to fight the resident. Ragland was subsequently arrested for disorderly conduct. Alexis Jones was arrested for underage alcohol consumption.

Menacing: At 4:24 a.m., a woman reported that while at 1017 Columbus Ave., she was threatened by her boyfriend. She was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.

Dec. 6

Theft/Criminal Damaging: At 12:45 p.m., Jim Kirk, the owner at 511 E. Temple St., reported that a coin operated washing machine was damaged and money was stolen from the machine.

Theft: At 2:06 p.m., Frank Myers Sr. reported that sometime overnight, an unknown person(s) stole an enclosed trailer with property inside from his residence.

Assault: At 7:38 p.m., a woman reported that while in the 600 block of Rawling Street, she was assaulted by a known female. Bellar was referred to the city solicitor for the filing of charges.