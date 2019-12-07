Man hit, killed by semi on Interstate 71 during arrest

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred this morning on Interstate 71 in Fayette County.

At approximately 3:21 a.m., troopers stopped Jonathon S. Richards, 31, of Hamilton, on Interstate 71 near milepost 63 in Jefferson Township for speed and marked lane violations. Further investigation revealed Richards was suspected of operating a vehicle impaired.

Richards was placed under arrest for OVI and for an outstanding warrant from Butler County Sheriff’s Office. During the arrest, Richards pulled away from troopers and ran into southbound traffic where he was struck by a 2020 Freightliner Semi, driven by Jamie M. Hornsby, 43, of Scottsburg Indiana, and was killed.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

