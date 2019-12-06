Retired teachers celebrate Christmas

The Fayette County Retired Teachers Association’s December luncheon meeting featured holiday entertainment by approximately half the members of the Fayette County Choral Society, which will be performing a joint concert of both secular and sacred music with the Fayette Community Band this coming weekend: 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Historic Washington Auditorium. The singers are directed by retired MTHS vocal teacher Richard Glass; teacher David Penwell, not visible at the piano at right, is the accompanist (in addition to being a musician in the band).

