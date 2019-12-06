Best-selling author to visit Carnegie Library

Carnegie Public Library announced this week that Margaret Peterson Haddix will be visiting the library on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5:30 pm.

Join the event upstairs in the adult department to learn about Haddix’s newest books. Her books range in appeal to elementary, middle school, and teen students who enjoy the wide variety of books she has written. Afterwards, stay for the Q&A session when Haddix will field questions about all her books, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to meet an internationally-known, best-selling author that hails from Fayette County and attended Miami Trace Local Schools.

Books N’ More from Wilmington will be selling her books and Haddix will autograph and pose for pictures during this event. Her books make great Christmas and holiday gifts, or visit the library to check out our Margaret Peterson Haddix collection.

Haddix grew up on a farm near Washington Court House. She graduated from Miami University (of Ohio) with degrees in English/Journalism, English/Creative Writing and History. Before her first book was published, she worked as a newspaper copy editor in Fort Wayne, Indiana; a newspaper reporter in Indianapolis; and a community college instructor and freelance writer in Danville, Illinois.

She has since written more than 40 books for kids and teens, including Running Out of Time; Double Identity; Uprising: The Always War; the Greystone Secrets series, The Shadow Children series, the Missing series, the Children of Exile series, the Under Their Skin duology; and The Palace Chronicles. She also wrote Into the Gauntlet, the 10th book in the 39 Clues series. Her books have been honored with the New York Times bestseller status, the International Reading Association’s Children’s Book Award; American Library Association Best Book and Quick Pick for Reluctant Young Adult Readers notations, and numerous state reader’s choice awards. They have also been translated into more than 20 different languages.

Haddix and her husband, Doug, now live in Columbus. They are the parents of two grown kids.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_margaret-peterson-haddix.jpg