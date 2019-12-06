Mossbarger reelected to Ohio Farm Bureau board

COLUMBUS – John Mossbarger of Washington Court House has been elected to a fourth three-year term on the board of trustees of Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. He will represent Farm Bureau members from Clinton, Fayette, Greene and Warren counties in the governance of the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization.

Mossbarger’s late father, Donald, established Midland Acres, a Standardbred horse farm, which is now owned and operated by Mossbarger and his brother, Jay. He is also a large animal veterinarian. He is a 19-year member of the Fayette County Farm Bureau and served as its president. He also is a director of the United States Trotting Association, a director of the National Federation of Independent Business and formerly served as president for the Ohio Standard Breeders Association and Ohio Harness Horsemen’s Association.

He is a graduate of Ohio State University where he received his bachelor’s and doctor of veterinary medicine degrees. He is a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Mossbarger and his wife, Kyle, have two children and six grandchildren.

Mossbarger is one of 25 farmers who serve on Ohio Farm Bureau’s board of trustees. He was elected during OFBF’s 101st annual meeting held Dec. 4-5 in Columbus.

