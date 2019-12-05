Students helping students stay warm

Washington Court House City School District (WCHCS) students are working hard to make sure every Blue Lion is warm this winter with a coat drive.

The drive is being led by Mr. Bartruff’s second period leadership class at Washington High School.

“After seeing many classmates go coatless as the temperatures began to fall, we decided to take action,” explained student Dallas Redman.

New and gently-used clean coats of any size can be donated from now until Dec. 20 to be included in the drive. The class set a goal for each building to collect 50 coats, and donations will be accepted at all district facilities during regular school hours.

The students request that all gently-used coats be put in the dryer for 20 minutes prior to donating.

“Do your thing to help by donating that old coat in the back of the closet to someone in need,” challenged student Jeleeya Tyree-Smith.

To imply that donors to this drive will be the “greatest of all-time” Tyree-Smith added the tag-line, “Drop a coat, and be a G.O.A.T.,” to the project.

WCHCS is in its third year of focusing on building culture throughout the district and the community, with this year’s focused belief being “Inspire Excellence.” Its published Cultural Blueprint established three key behaviors necessary to inspire excellence as “set goals, lead by example and make a positive difference.”

This service-learning project is one of the many ways students are exemplifying and bringing the culture to life.

“These students are embodying what it truly means to be a Blue Lion. This completely student-led project is a prime example of leading by example,” explained Trevor Patton, WCHCS director of marketing and communications. “They’ve set goals for their classmates to strive to accomplish, and the outcome will definitely make a positive difference in the lives of many of our students.”

“Join the Blue Lions in our project,” encouraged Redman, “and warm your heart this holiday season by warming a student this winter.”

Details about where to receive a coat are currently being finalized and will be communicated when established. For more information call 740-636-4221 during school hours.

Washington High School students in Mr. Bartruff’s second period Student Leadership class are leading a coat drive this season meant to assist their fellow students in staying warm. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_IMG_5381.jpg Washington High School students in Mr. Bartruff’s second period Student Leadership class are leading a coat drive this season meant to assist their fellow students in staying warm. Courtesy photo