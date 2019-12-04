YMCA holds 11th-annual ‘Turkey Trot’

Local chiropractor and YMCA board member, Roman Mathews, and his family were among 80 people who recently participated in the Fayette County Family YMCA’s 11th-annual Turkey Trot.

The Turkey Trot has become a tradition for many families, with family members from as far from Oregon and Maine participating this year.

Participants start at the YMCA and either go up to the reservoir by the YMCA and go around as many times as they want, or stay inside and utilize the climate controlled indoor track. The reservoir is just over a mile around and the indoor track is one-16th of a mile.

Following their run or walk, participants looked forward to the hot chocolate, coffee and numerous door prizes. The Turkey Trot is just one of the many family events held by the YMCA, with the 12th-annual Daddy Daughter Dance coming up on Feb. 8. This year will feature a masquerade theme.

For further information call the YMCA at 740-335-0477 or check faycoymca.org

Roman Mathews — YMCA Board Member and local chiropractor — joined with his family to participate in the annual Turkey Trot recently. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_IMG_0560.jpg Roman Mathews — YMCA Board Member and local chiropractor — joined with his family to participate in the annual Turkey Trot recently. Courtesy photo