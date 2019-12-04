‘A Fayette Christmas’ concert set for Sunday

The Fayette County Choral Society and Fayette Community Band will be performing the annual “A Fayette Christmas” concert this Sunday.

The concert will be held at the Historic Washington Auditorium, which is located off Temple Street in Washington C.H. It will begin at 3 p.m. and according to Pam Feick, both the secretary and a member of the community band, the concert typically lasts approximately an hour.

Admission for the concert is planned to be $10 per adult, $7 per senior and free for children. Feick explained that the funds raised during the concert will help support both the choral society and community band.

The director of the choir is Richard Glass while the director of the community band is Matt Stanley.

“Each group has some individual pieces and then we have some combined pieces, too,” said Feick.

According to Feick, some of the music will be religious but “most of the band is secular music.” Some of that music is familiar while some of it is new as Stanley made some different selections.

Although the community band will be taking a break following the upcoming concert, those interested in joining the band are highly encouraged by Feick to come to practices once they start back up in the spring. Feick explained that they typically have those practices on Thursday evenings. More information will be shared at a later date.

The choral society has a group on Facebook, “Fayette County Choral Society,” which shows updates on practice times and information for those who want to join. According to information on the page, rehearsals for the upcoming concert began in September and were open to singers of high school age and older with no auditions necessary. Rehearsals are held at First Presbyterian Church.

“I always find it is a pleasant way to start the holiday season as it puts you in the mood for it,” explained Feick. “It’s an enjoyable afternoon.”

