Nativity scene again features animals

South Side Church of Christ once again has a nativity scene set up for the season where families can come and view both donkeys and sheep. The scene is set up against the side of the church at 921 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House.

By Jennifer Woods

jwoods@aimmediamidwest.com

South Side Church of Christ once again has a nativity scene set up for the season where families can come and view both donkeys and sheep. The scene is set up against the side of the church at 921 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_manger.jpg South Side Church of Christ once again has a nativity scene set up for the season where families can come and view both donkeys and sheep. The scene is set up against the side of the church at 921 S. Fayette St. in Washington Court House. Jennifer Woods | Record-Herald photo