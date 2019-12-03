BSA troop to hold Art and Craft Sale Saturday

The first county female Boy Scouts of America — Scout BSA Troop 7312 — will be holding an Art and Craft Sale of items created by the troop this weekend.

The sale will be hosted at the Troop’s Chartered Organization, The Fayette County Fish and Game, located at 1236 Robison Road in Washington C.H. on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The proceeds will help fund the Troops’ desire to hold monthly camping trips that will lead to conservation skills, merit badges and rank requirements.

Already this year the Troop has earned fishing merit badges through two outings. The first outing was an overnight at Camp Lazarus in Delaware in the spring and the second at a day trip on private property in Howard, on the shores of the Kokosing River in the fall. The book-work for both was facilitated on-site by BSA Certified Angler Ron Killian.

Another earned merit badge was the horsemanship merit badge. The Troop did their hands-on requirements at Paradise in the Sky Ranch in Mount Vernon and their book-work with Horsemanship Merit Badge counselor David Ruthorford, a Scouter from Troop 5112 of Washington C.H..

Their third and final Merit Badge earned thus far was the first aid merit badge, taught by Scouter Tracey Downing of Troop 67 of Jeffersonville over three Troop meetings at the Fish & Game.

This past summer, three of the five registered scouts were able to attend Scouts BSA Resident Camp at Chief Logan Reservation in Ray. Since then, the Troop has added four new members. While attending summer camp, current Senior Patrol Leader Erynn Hagerman, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Cordelia Hammond and Den Chef Bailey Miller earned their swimming certification, Firem’n Chit, Tenderfoot cooking requirements, Scout and Tenderfoot Scout spirit requirements, and participated in the Flag Raising ceremony the first day, alongside three other Scouts from Troop 100 out of Waverly.

Those three Scouts then came home to teach the other Scouts in their Troop the skills they earned. Several members of Troop 7312 also represented Fayette County scouting at this past summer’s Fayette County Fair. The Troop worked together to design and set up a display booth in the Youth Building and their very own Hailey Rhoads held the honor of being the Scout to hold the country’s flag during the Fayette County Fair Opening Ceremony.

Upcoming trips include hiking at John Bryan State Park, a service project at Paradise in the Sky Ranch, an overnight at Camp Lazarus, and a return trip to Chief Logan Reservation this coming summer for Scouts BSA Resident Camp. Each of these outings come with their fair share of cost, for Troop Camping supplies, food and the activities that make scouting what it is.

Some of Troop 7312 at their Bake Sale and Carwash Fundraiser at TSC in Washington C.H. Pictured (L to R): Committee Chair Leah Slawson, Historian Kayla George, SPL Erynn Hagerman, Den Chief Bailey Miller, Asst. SPL Cordelia Hammond, Scribe Hope George and Scoutmaster Mikki Lehr. Not Shown: Brooklynn Miller, Aaliyah Rife, and Madison and Hailey Rhoads https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_64658218_315064596037184_339976636055158784_o.jpg Some of Troop 7312 at their Bake Sale and Carwash Fundraiser at TSC in Washington C.H. Pictured (L to R): Committee Chair Leah Slawson, Historian Kayla George, SPL Erynn Hagerman, Den Chief Bailey Miller, Asst. SPL Cordelia Hammond, Scribe Hope George and Scoutmaster Mikki Lehr. Not Shown: Brooklynn Miller, Aaliyah Rife, and Madison and Hailey Rhoads Bailey Miller learning to collect firewood and build a fire, to work towards her Firem’n Chit at BSA Camp Chief Logan Reserve in Ray, Ohio. Bailey used this skills to teach the rest of her Troop, who didn’t attend camp, the same methods to earn their Firem’n Chit. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_65506332_320553548821622_6994659029595193344_n.jpg Bailey Miller learning to collect firewood and build a fire, to work towards her Firem’n Chit at BSA Camp Chief Logan Reserve in Ray, Ohio. Bailey used this skills to teach the rest of her Troop, who didn’t attend camp, the same methods to earn their Firem’n Chit. Cordelia Hammond at BSA Camp Chief Logan Reserve, learning to “throw” a taut-line hitch, to secure her tent’s guylines. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_65540757_320552238821753_615116986975780864_n.jpg Cordelia Hammond at BSA Camp Chief Logan Reserve, learning to “throw” a taut-line hitch, to secure her tent’s guylines. Eyrnn Hagerman learning to set up a green canopy tension tent, at BSA Camp Chief Logan Reserve. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_65872668_320551665488477_7633045719883972608_n-1-.jpg Eyrnn Hagerman learning to set up a green canopy tension tent, at BSA Camp Chief Logan Reserve. Fayette County Fair Display in the Youth Building https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_66632457_326872858189691_6299722484899905536_o-1-.jpg Fayette County Fair Display in the Youth Building Hailey Rhoads at the 2019 Fayette County Fair Opening Ceremony. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_66858256_328035538073423_272747036229500928_o.jpg Hailey Rhoads at the 2019 Fayette County Fair Opening Ceremony. Scoutmaster Mikki Lehr, Cordelia Hammond, Bailey and Brooklynn Miller and Hope and Kayla George learning about different horse breeds from Paula Kyle, owner of Paradise in the Sky Ranch in Mount Vernon. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_67520894_338456757031301_5339588618962862080_o-2-.jpg Scoutmaster Mikki Lehr, Cordelia Hammond, Bailey and Brooklynn Miller and Hope and Kayla George learning about different horse breeds from Paula Kyle, owner of Paradise in the Sky Ranch in Mount Vernon. Madison Rhoads and Scoutmaster Mikki Lehr at Buckley Bros. of Washington C.H., Ohio during the 2019 Popcorn Fundraiser https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_70249881_362904687919841_1491702597860458496_n.jpg Madison Rhoads and Scoutmaster Mikki Lehr at Buckley Bros. of Washington C.H., Ohio during the 2019 Popcorn Fundraiser Scouts learn quicker from Scouts. Here Bailey Miller is teaching her Troop how to build a fire using the E.D.G.E. Method. Supervising is SPL Erynn Hagerman, and learning is Madison and Hailey Rhoads, and Hope Gorge https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_74613722_3274010502673542_3926088734088364032_n-1-.jpg Scouts learn quicker from Scouts. Here Bailey Miller is teaching her Troop how to build a fire using the E.D.G.E. Method. Supervising is SPL Erynn Hagerman, and learning is Madison and Hailey Rhoads, and Hope Gorge Bailey Miller, Cordelia Hammond and Brooklynn Miller, doing their fishing requirements of the Fishing Merit Badge, in the pond at BSA Camp Lazarus in Delaware. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_77016255_1506555672825091_471047699215417344_n-1-.jpg Bailey Miller, Cordelia Hammond and Brooklynn Miller, doing their fishing requirements of the Fishing Merit Badge, in the pond at BSA Camp Lazarus in Delaware. Then SPL, now Asst. SPL Cordelia Hammond giving Committee Chair Leah Slawson her Camp Badge for having attending BSA Camp Chief Logan Reserve with her. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_78232733_423047928648208_1287927814372196352_n.jpg Then SPL, now Asst. SPL Cordelia Hammond giving Committee Chair Leah Slawson her Camp Badge for having attending BSA Camp Chief Logan Reserve with her. Kayla George doing her fishing requirements of the Fishing Merit Badge, in the Kokosing River in Howard. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/12/web1_78376195_434316137252090_1921513508613128192_n.jpg Kayla George doing her fishing requirements of the Fishing Merit Badge, in the Kokosing River in Howard.