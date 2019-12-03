BSA troop to hold Art and Craft Sale Saturday

The first county female Boy Scouts of America — Scout BSA Troop 7312 — will be holding an Art and Craft Sale of items created by the troop this weekend.
The sale will be hosted at the Troop’s Chartered Organization, The Fayette County Fish and Game, located at 1236 Robison Road in Washington C.H. on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The proceeds will help fund the Troops’ desire to hold monthly camping trips that will lead to conservation skills, merit badges and rank requirements.
Already this year the Troop has earned fishing merit badges through two outings. The first outing was an overnight at Camp Lazarus in Delaware in the spring and the second at a day trip on private property in Howard, on the shores of the Kokosing River in the fall. The book-work for both was facilitated on-site by BSA Certified Angler Ron Killian.
Another earned merit badge was the horsemanship merit badge. The Troop did their hands-on requirements at Paradise in the Sky Ranch in Mount Vernon and their book-work with Horsemanship Merit Badge counselor David Ruthorford, a Scouter from Troop 5112 of Washington C.H..
Their third and final Merit Badge earned thus far was the first aid merit badge, taught by Scouter Tracey Downing of Troop 67 of Jeffersonville over three Troop meetings at the Fish & Game.
This past summer, three of the five registered scouts were able to attend Scouts BSA Resident Camp at Chief Logan Reservation in Ray. Since then, the Troop has added four new members. While attending summer camp, current Senior Patrol Leader Erynn Hagerman, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader Cordelia Hammond and Den Chef Bailey Miller earned their swimming certification, Firem’n Chit, Tenderfoot cooking requirements, Scout and Tenderfoot Scout spirit requirements, and participated in the Flag Raising ceremony the first day, alongside three other Scouts from Troop 100 out of Waverly.
Those three Scouts then came home to teach the other Scouts in their Troop the skills they earned. Several members of Troop 7312 also represented Fayette County scouting at this past summer’s Fayette County Fair. The Troop worked together to design and set up a display booth in the Youth Building and their very own Hailey Rhoads held the honor of being the Scout to hold the country’s flag during the Fayette County Fair Opening Ceremony.
Upcoming trips include hiking at John Bryan State Park, a service project at Paradise in the Sky Ranch, an overnight at Camp Lazarus, and a return trip to Chief Logan Reservation this coming summer for Scouts BSA Resident Camp. Each of these outings come with their fair share of cost, for Troop Camping supplies, food and the activities that make scouting what it is.